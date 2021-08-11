Facebook Dating adds three new features - Audio Dates, Lucky Pick and Match Anywhere

(Pocket-lint) - Three new features are heading to Facebook Dating, as the social media giant aims to propel itself into competition with Tinder and Bumble.

The dating service is adding Audio Dates, Match Anywhere and Lucky Pick, all variations of similar features offered by rival apps - and ones that have seen increased demand due to the pandemic.

The new additions were detailed in a Twitter thread from Facebook Communications' Alexandru Voica.

Audio Dates is perhaps the most notable of the new trio, working pretty much how you would expect from the name. This allows a user who has matched with another to send an invitation for a voice call, effectively, which can then be accepted or rejected.

This matches the experience in other apps, though some have also advanced this to video calls, too.

Match Anywhere is another self-explanatory feature rolling out to Facebook Dating, allowing users to set up two additional locations to look for matches. This is ideal for people who frequently hop between different places, or are perhaps temporarily in another location.

There's also Lucky Pick, which will see daters able to consider other users who don't quite fit within their typical preferences. This should, according to the Twitter thread, help those who don't have hard and fast preferences have an opportunity to still keep their options open.

The changes, then, are definite improvements to an early-stages dating app that's still looking to expand its reach.

With Facebook also releasing another dating app, Sparked, back in April, it's tough to really know how long these changes will continue to roll in, so enjoy your Audio Calls while you can.