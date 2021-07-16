Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Facebook app news

What are Soundmojis? Plus how to find them in Facebook Messenger

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Facebook What are Soundmojis? Plus how to find them in Facebook Messenger

- The hourglass emoji now plays a Drake lyric in Messenger

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook is introducing a new type of emoji via its Facebook Messenger app. Called Soundmojis, they're basically emoji with sound. Facebook said it's launching an "entire" Soundmoji library and plans to update it regularly with "sound effects and famous sound bites". Here's everything you need to know.

What are Soundmojis and which sounds do they make?

Soundmojis are Facebook's brand name for emoji that are paired with audio soundbites. Not only are classic emoji icons matched with their obvious sounds, such as the hands clapping emoji with a clapping sound and a drum with the drumroll sound, but Facebook said you'll also hear audio clips from artists as well as snippets from TV shows and movies. For instance, the hourglass plays Drake’s “you only live once, that’s the motto” lyric, while the fist bump emoji plays the “I don’t have friends, I got family” line from Fast and Furious 7.

How to use Soundmojis in Facebook Messenger

Find Soundmojis

To locate Soundmojis, tap the emoji button in a Messenger conversation. Then, tap on the sound icon on the right, scroll through the available options, and tap on one to preview the sound.

Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman ·

Send Soundmojis

Once you've followed the steps above, simply hit the “send” button to share a Soundmoji in your Facebook Messenger conversation.

When will Soundmojis be available?

Facebook is rolling out Soundmojis now, ahead of World Emoji Day on 17 July 2021. They are coming to both iOS and Android users of the Messenger app.

Want to know more?

Check out Facebook's video above or blog post here for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 16 July 2021.
Recommended for you
What are Soundmojis? Plus how to find them in Facebook Messenger
What are Soundmojis? Plus how to find them in Facebook Messenger By Maggie Tillman ·
Microsoft 365: Should you subscribe to Microsoft's Office suite?
Microsoft 365: Should you subscribe to Microsoft's Office suite? By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Houseparty? Plus how to use the face-to-face social app
What is Houseparty? Plus how to use the face-to-face social app By Dan Grabham ·
  • Source: Introducing Soundmojis on Messenger for Emoji Day - about.fb.com
Sections Apps