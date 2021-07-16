(Pocket-lint) - Facebook is introducing a new type of emoji via its Facebook Messenger app. Called Soundmojis, they're basically emoji with sound. Facebook said it's launching an "entire" Soundmoji library and plans to update it regularly with "sound effects and famous sound bites". Here's everything you need to know.

Soundmojis are Facebook's brand name for emoji that are paired with audio soundbites. Not only are classic emoji icons matched with their obvious sounds, such as the hands clapping emoji with a clapping sound and a drum with the drumroll sound, but Facebook said you'll also hear audio clips from artists as well as snippets from TV shows and movies. For instance, the hourglass plays Drake’s “you only live once, that’s the motto” lyric, while the fist bump emoji plays the “I don’t have friends, I got family” line from Fast and Furious 7.

To locate Soundmojis, tap the emoji button in a Messenger conversation. Then, tap on the sound icon on the right, scroll through the available options, and tap on one to preview the sound.

Once you've followed the steps above, simply hit the “send” button to share a Soundmoji in your Facebook Messenger conversation.

Facebook is rolling out Soundmojis now, ahead of World Emoji Day on 17 July 2021. They are coming to both iOS and Android users of the Messenger app.

Check out Facebook's video above or blog post here for more details.