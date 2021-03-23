(Pocket-lint) - Facebook is bringing back F8, its mostly annual conference for developers (although others often watch for product updates).

Like so many conferences last year, F8 2020 was canceled due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. But, this year, Facebook thinks it is time for the show to return, albeit in a smaller, safer format for developers to participate.

It'll be a one-day virtual event held on 2 June 2021.

In a blog post, Facebook said it has renamed the developer conference to "F8 Refresh" and explained it will be a place to "celebrate, inspire and help developers grow". The virtual stage will be open to developers across the world and live-streamed on the Facebook for Developers page.

If you're an interested developer who wants to tune into F8 Refresh, you can sign up here to be notified when registration opens.

Don't expect Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give the main keynote address at F8 Refresh. Instead, Facebook’s VP of platform partnerships, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, will open the conference with a presentation that provides "updates on new launches for the platform”, including on new tools for Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, and WhatsApp, according to TechCrunch.

Zuckerberg may still speak at the conference, though.

Pocket-lint plans to cover the event live and will keep you posted on everything announced as it happens, so stay tuned to our F8 hub.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.