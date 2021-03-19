(Pocket-lint) - There are multiple reports on Twitter that WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger are down. All three services seem to be suffering a services outage. However, Facebook itself may still be up and running.

Editors at Pocket-lint both in the UK and the US report not being able to send messages or use WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. The appearance of error messages seems to vary, however, with Instagram showing a "5xx Server Error" or that it is unable to refresh the feed, while WhatsApp and Messenger show a clock icon next to messages that aren't being delivered.

If you want to check the status of these services to see when they'll be back to normal, simply check out a site like Down Detector:

You'll notice all of these sites show large red spikes indicating an outage beginning shortly after 1pm ET on 19 March 2021:

Down Detector

Although we haven't noticed Facebook being down, Down Detector is indicating Facebook too is experiencing problems. We've contacted Facebook for a comment about what's happening and will report back when we learn more.

We recommend checking Twitter to see if Facebook makes an announcement.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.