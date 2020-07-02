How to use WhatsApp Web dark mode

If you're a fan of dark mode, then you'll be pleased to know that WhatsApp has added the option of dark mode to its browser version, WhatsApp Web.

The company has already added dark mode to its apps on iPhone and Android so this is the logical next step to bringing dark more to the web experience. While there's dark modes that might work on desktop, your browser won't automatically switch to dark modes.

Here's how to turn it on.

The process couldn't be simpler, just follow the guidelines below:

Open WhatsApp Web in your browser. If you don't know how to do that, the instructions are here. Once it's open in your browser, hit the three dot menu just along from your photo in the sidebar. From the menu, select Settings and then Theme. In Theme you'll find options for Dark and Light.

It's as easy as that, quick and easy.

WhatsApp has added a range of new features recently, including stickers and QR codes, as well as increasing the number of people you can call on a WhatsApp Group call.