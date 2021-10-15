(Pocket-lint) - Facebook offers a "photo transfer tool" that is designed to let you easily transfer images and videos from your profile on the social network to Google Photos and other storage services.

At launch, Facebook's photo transfer tool allowed you to transfer your personal media stored on Facebook to Google Photos. Now, it supports more services.

Before the tool rolled out, it was far more laborious to transfer your photos, as you had to by hand. In a blog post, Steve Satterfield, Facebook's director of privacy and public policy, said the tool is rooted in the principle that "if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another".

Pocket-lint

While logged into your Facebook account on the web, follow these steps:

Click on the down arrow in the menu bar. Select “Settings and Privacy.” Select Settings. Go to the tab that says “Your Facebook Information.” Click "View" next to “Transfer a copy of your Photos or Videos.” Under Step 1, where you choose a destination, select Google Photos. Under Step 2, select the photos or videos to transfer over. Click next and sign in to your Google Photos account. Give Facebook permission to add to your Google Photos library. Confirm your transfer.

Google Photos was simply the first storage service that Facebook supported. Now, you can choose Photobucket, Dropbox, WordPress, and more.

