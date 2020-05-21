Facebook is going all-in on video meetings - this time, in the form of a new video feature for its Workplace service for teams and businesses.

It's announcing Workplace Rooms, a way to join massive group video calls. Pitched as a “virtual meeting space” for coworkers, Workplace Rooms allow you to host video calls with up to 50 people. Keep in mind, last week, in an attempt to rival Zoom, a service that lets anybody easily join large group video calls, Facebook announced Messenger Rooms with up to 50 participants.

As for Workplace Rooms, there is no limit on meeting lengths, and you don’t need a Workplace account to join a call. Workplace users can create video call links from Workplace Chat, Groups, News Feed, or Facebook Portal and share them in a chat, post, email, or text with anyone. There's also screen sharing and the ability to remove people and prevent others from joining a call.

Add it all up, and Facebook wants to show it can be your Zoom alterative. It also clearly wants to combat Slack and Microsoft Teams, too.

For a list of the best video chat services you can use right now, from Zoom to Messenger, check out our guide here.