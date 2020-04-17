Years ago, Facebook launched several reactions - emoji-like characters - that sit under the like button. Now, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it's expanding that lineup of reactions to include a new "care" reaction.

Facebook reactions allow you to express a range of emotions, including love, haha, wow, sad, and angry. Starting from the end of April, you can use the new care reaction. It's a face hugging a heart. It's meant to be a way for people to share their support. "We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis," said Facebook.

The care reaction is the first new reaction since 2016. It's launching globally on Facebook’s mobile app and website next week. A different care reaction will also come to Facebook Messenger. It's an animated beating heart! (Messenger already had a regular heart reaction.)

Add a Reaction: Hold down the like button on mobile (or hover over the like button on desktop) to see the reaction options. From there, tap either like, love, haha, wow, sad, angry, or care. (To use the animated care reaction in Messenger, simply press and hold down on the default heart reaction.)

Undo a Reaction: Similar to how you'd unlike a post or photo, simply re-tap on mobile (or re-click on desktop) in the Reaction area to undo.

Similar to how you'd unlike a post or photo, simply re-tap on mobile (or re-click on desktop) in the Reaction area to undo. View Reactions: Similar to how you can tap on mobile (or hover on desktop) over the Like button area to see a list of who liked a post or photo, you can tap or hover over the reactions area to see which people used which Reactions to express themselves.

Want to know more? Check out our Facebook reactions guide.