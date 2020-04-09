As part of an announcement detailing Facebook's efforts to help during the coronavirus pandemic, the social network said it's launching a "Quiet mode" that will make it easier for users to manage their time spent in its apps.

Quiet mode mutes push notifications and reminds you to limit your time using the app. To use the new feature, you simply set a time range for when you want Facebook to be available or when you want the app to be silent. If you attempt to use Facebook's app while Quiet mode is enabled, you’ll get a reminder with a timer, but you can disable the feature or disarm it for 15 minutes.

Facebook essentially described Quiet mode as a mental health tool of sorts for people who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic:

As we all adjust to new routines and staying home, setting boundaries for how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it’s to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook. We added Quiet mode, which mutes most push notifications, and if you try to open Facebook while in Quiet mode, you’ll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app. We also added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences, so you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News Feed as well as the updates you receive.

Quiet mode is part of Facebook's time management tools. To complement its rollout, Facebook is also making available more time statistics, so that you can see your usage over two-week periods. You can also get more details about the time spent during the day and at night.

Quiet mode is rolling out over the next couple months. It's expected to be live for all iOS users by May. Android users will get it by June.