Facebook is rolling out an update to Facebook Messenger that removes the Discover tab (where one would normally go to find chatbots), while also changing how you find GIFs or stickers to send in a conversation.

Here's what's new for the mobile messaging app.

Facebook first announced it planned to update Messenger last summer, and TechCrunch now reports the update will begin rolling out in March 2020. However, Pocket-lint's US editor received the update in late February on her mobile device, so it's likely already live for many users.

Facebook Messenger's Android and iOS apps have been streamlined, with an update that removes all the business-focused features.

Here’s what Messenger used to look like:

Here's what Messenger looks like with the new update:

Notice the Discover tab, to the right, is no longer accessible from the nav bar at the bottom. The Discover tab is where you’d find business accounts and chatbots, as well as Facebook Instant Games. While Instant Games still exist on the web, they’ve been given the ax (along with Discover) in this new mobile app update. Games also can’t be accessed from the main Facebook app.

In the new Messenger app design, Facebook is putting a new emphasis on the People section. Now, you can see large profile pictures of your contacts and can easily see if they've recently updated their Facebook Stories. Your contact list is organised by most used, online contacts.

The new Messenger app switches up the look of the GIF and sticker picker.

Before, when you tapped the smiley in the text field to access and browse all the available GIFs, a carousel would pop up above the text field, for you to swipe through or search for GIFs. Now, they appear below, and you can swipe up to slide out a card-like. view and sift through GIFs.

Here's what it used to look like:

Here's what it looks like now:

Note that you can toggle between GIFs and stickers more easily, too, and that stickers also appear the same way as GIFs do now:

Those are the main changes we've spotted so far. Let us know if you've seen others.