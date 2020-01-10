Remember the Facebook facelift we were all supposed to receive? It's finally rolling out to the desktop - about a year late.

Last April, at the F8 2019 conference, Facebook executives announced the company planned to push out a massive redesign to Facebook. Both the desktop website and the mobile app were scheduled to receive an update that would hopefully make Facebook easier to navigate. Facebook described it as a much cleaner design, with more of an all-white look (there's a dark mode, too).

This redesign is primarily supposed to put an emphasis on Groups and Events, which have become two of the biggest reasons people visit Facebook on a daily basis. This means the News Feed will be featured less, which is probably good news for users overall. Facebook originally said the mobile redesign should begin rolling out immediately, while the desktop version would arrive later.

However, it's now January 2020, and the redesigned desktop experience is still missing in action. But, according to CNET, Facebook has finally begun giving some web users access to the new look. Facebook also confirmed it plans to offer the redesign "more broadly" by spring 2020.

A "small percentage" of users are now getting a pop-up alert inviting them to help test what Facebook dubbed "The New Facebook." If they consent, Facebook will let them choose between a white background with bright icons or a dark mode that's already available on mobile.

It's also offering users the option to switch back to the old Facebook design. They can provide feedback to Facebook, as well.