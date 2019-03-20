Facebook Messenger is getting a feature that will make navigating and talking in group threads a 1,000 per cent easier.

Facebook is updating Messenger with the ability to reply to specific messages in a conversation, essentially enabling a threaded conversation and making it easier to respond and have multiple discussions in one chat window. This is very handy for large group chats, as noted by VentureBeat.

Imagine this: You're in a group chat with six people, and most of the members in the chat are talking about Captain Marvel and how Carol Danvers is the most powerful superhero in the MCU. Suddenly, one person interrupts and asks, "What time is Nana's dinner on Sunday?" Now, with this Messenger feature, you can reply to that one chat bubble without disrupting the flow of the discussion.

You hold down the individual message, and then rather than add a reaction, you use the new “reply” button, which adds a quoted version of the original message to your response. The quoted message won't be buried in its own message thread. It'll show up in-line in the chat, but it means all the group members can continue the first discussion and keep track off any off-shoot conversations.

It’s a pretty basic, much-needed feature that Facebook-owned WhatsApp has long offered. It's about time, amirite?

The update is supposedly rolling out from 20 March.