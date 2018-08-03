Remember that Tinder-like service Facebook is developing? Early screenshots of it have just leaked online.

A couple of months ago Facebook announced at its F8 developer conference that it was developing a dating app. We now know the company is internally testing the service with employees, thanks to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who combed through Facebook's source code and posted her findings on Twitter. "Facebook is internally testing Facebook Dating," she said. "I can't go past the signup screen".

One of the screenshots shows the following message to testers: “This product is for US Facebook employees who have opted-in to dogfooding Facebook’s new dating product. The purpose for this dogfooding is to test the end-to-end product experience for bugs and confusing UI. This is not meant for dating your coworkers. We ask all participants to only use dummy data for your dating profile and preferences."

I can't go past the signup screen because they are not activating all non-employee Dating profiles because, well, it's "pre-launch" ;)

Facebook also specified to its employees that testing the product is completely voluntary and has no impact on their employment. Other screenshots show the sign-up process for Facebook Dating, including designating who can see it, your gender, how you identify, who you want to meet, and your current city. It appears Facebook Dating will allow you to make a separate profile for dating.

If you and another person using the service like one another’s profiles, it looks like that's when you’ll be able to contact them.