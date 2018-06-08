  What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?

Facebook has launched a dedicated game streaming hub: FB.gg.

This hub gives Facebook Live streamers - who primarily stream gameplay - a landing page to find streams and start a live stream. It also gives Facebook a chance to compete with YouTube Gaming and Amazon's Twitch. Right now, Fb.gg seems to be showcasing many streams of the massively popular battle royale game Fortnite - about 4,000 people are actively streaming Fortnite for an audience of around 230,000.

Here's what you need to know about Facebook's game streaming hub, how to find it, and how it works.

To make it easier for you to find and follow gaming content, Facebook is testing a new gaming video hub on Facebook. It's nested under the main website, and accessible at the short URL FB.gg. This page aggregates live and prerecorded gaming video on Facebook. Keep in mind Facebook offers the ability to live stream via its Facebook Live tool, and this hub is an extension of that, but with a focus on game streams.

Facebook said the hub is in an "experimental phase" and that it will continue to test new experiences, including: a feed where fans can explore relevant gaming content; improvements to recommendations; expanded gaming video inventory in more languages; and integration of an Instant Games tab on the mobile version of the gaming hub so people can toggle between watching and playing games.

Here's how Facebook explained the new game streaming hub:

"People will be able to discover gaming video on our new destination based on creators and games they follow, Pages they like and Groups they belong to. We’ll also feature creators, esports competitions and content from gaming industry events on FB.gg."

On the left side of the hub, there is a persistent navigation bar, with links to the following sections: Home, Browse all Games, Live Esports Leagues, Your Games (if you've added games), and Following (if you've followed streamers). Here's how those sections work.

This is the home page of the hub. On it, there is a featured live stream at the top, followed by a category for curated live streams and another category that lets you find streams by games, like Fortnite. And below those there is a category for suggested streamers, who you can then individually follow. Other categories include who you've followed, recent live streams, streams watched by your friends, etc.

The Browse All Games section in the hub brings you to a place to find more games to follow.

This showcases all live streams from Esports leagues. Right now, we see a stream called Paladins Premier League Summer Split Week 2 Day 4 NA.

The Following section rounds up all the streamers you've followed.

The Your Games section rounds up all the games you've added.

Go to FB.gg (or www.facebook.com/gaming).

To follow streams from a particular streamer, go to the Suggested Streamers category from Home, then find a streamer you like, and click follow. This will add link under a Following section on the left of the hub, which you can go to browse all the available streams from that person.

To follow streams for a game, go to the Streams by Games category from Home, then find a game you like, and click the Add to Games button. This will add link under a Your Games section on the left of the hub. Click the link to browse all the available streams for that game.

Go here for a full tutorial. But here's a summary:

Tap the Go Live button in the hub's navigation bar. Choose where you want to post your broadcast. Preview your broadcast with a stream key or paired encoder. Enter the information presented into your software's settings. On the right, under Post, choose who you want to share with on Facebook. Next, say something about the live video and add a title and tags. Flip to Settings, and specify if it's a live video, 360 video, or game stream. Select Go Live in the bottom right corner.

Facebook is rolling the hub out to its Facebook mobile app. Pocket-lint has yet to see the hub appear on mobile, however.

Check out Facebook's announcement blog post on the hub.