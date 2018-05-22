  How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online

Facebook's CEO is about to sit down for another government hearing, but this one is in front of the European Parliament instead of US Congress.

In April, Mark Zuckerberg survived hours of questioning from members of Congress. If there was one takeaway, it's that US lawmakers know very little about how the internet works. The entire ordeal was live-streamed. The world got a chance to see senators and representatives ask him oblivious questions, which resulted in many cringeworthy moments. Now, Zuckerberg must face another awkward public meeting.

The president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has announced that his meeting with Facebook's chief executive will no longer be behind closed doors. It will be live-streamed. How delicious. So, here's how you can tune in and watch the action unfold yourself.

Tajani announced in a tweet that Zuckerberg accepted his request for a public meeting that will likely include the leaders of Parliament’s political groups as well as some parliament members. The meeting was intended to be private. Now, it will be streamed online on 22 May.

Here are the local times for the meeting on 22 May:

4:20pm GMT

6:20pm CET

9:20pm PST

12:20pm EST

The stream is available below.

You can also watch the stream of the meeting on the EU parliament's website.

A couple months ago, The New York Times and The Guardian revealed data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica leached data from as many as 87 million unwitting Facebook users. Congress later requested a hearing with Zuckerberg to ask him questions about how Facebook collects data, as well as whether it censors conservative views, and more. We expect a similar meeting with the European Parliament.

However, this meeting may focus more on privacy issues, considering the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into effect soon. Keep in mind the UK committee has also demanded that Zuckerberg testify this month, or else he will be summoned the next time he enters the UK. Facebook said that Zuckerberg ”has no plans to meet with the committee or travel to the UK at the present time".

