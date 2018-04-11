  1. Home
Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings

|
  • It'd be funny if it wasn't so painful to watch

Mark Zuckerberg has survived hours of questioning from members of Congress. And if there's one takeaway from the whole thing, it's that US lawmakers seem to know very little about how the internet works.

The hearings were to be a crucial moment for Facebook, a social network that is facing intense scrutiny due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook's CEO had to travel to Washington, DC this week and face Congress, as well as its billions of users across the world via a live stream. It was described as something that could make or break the company, but in reality, Zuckerberg fielded softball questions.

Much of the first hearing on 10 April was taken up with Zuckerberg explaining the internet to older (and apparently out-of-touch) senators and representatives who asked oblivious questions, resulting in ridiculous, almost cringeworthy moments. See for yourself, below. 

We've also included information at the bottom about why Zuckerberg is in DC and how to watch the hearings yourself.

Ridiculous moments from the hearings

"We run ads."

"FaceMash was a prank."

"Is that Diamond and Silk?"

"Um. Uh... No."

"You're supposed to answer 'Yes'."

"I'm not sure what that means."

"Congresswoman..."

"People use cookies on the internet."

Smh. We'll just leave you with this:

How many hearings are scheduled?

There are two hearings. See below for more details.

Senate testimony

  • Hearing: Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee (joint)
  • Date: Tuesday, 10 April 2018
  • Time: 2:15 pm EST
  • Online stream: Watch live on CBSN

House testimony

  • Hearing: House Energy and Commerce Committee
  • Date: Wednesday, 11 April 2018
  • Time: 10am EST
  • Online stream: Watch live on CBSN

Why is Mark Zuckerberg in DC?

Check out Pocket-lint's coverage for all the details:

