Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- It'd be funny if it wasn't so painful to watch
Mark Zuckerberg has survived hours of questioning from members of Congress. And if there's one takeaway from the whole thing, it's that US lawmakers seem to know very little about how the internet works.
The hearings were to be a crucial moment for Facebook, a social network that is facing intense scrutiny due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook's CEO had to travel to Washington, DC this week and face Congress, as well as its billions of users across the world via a live stream. It was described as something that could make or break the company, but in reality, Zuckerberg fielded softball questions.
Much of the first hearing on 10 April was taken up with Zuckerberg explaining the internet to older (and apparently out-of-touch) senators and representatives who asked oblivious questions, resulting in ridiculous, almost cringeworthy moments. See for yourself, below.
Ridiculous moments from the hearings
"We run ads."
Hatch: "How do you sustain a business model in which users don't pay for your service?"— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 10, 2018
Zuckerberg: "Senator, we run ads" *smiles*
Hatch: "I see. That's great." https://t.co/1PQ3joAtC8
"FaceMash was a prank."
.@USRepLong: "What was FaceMash and is it still up and running?"— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) April 11, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg: “No Congressman, FaceMash was a prank website that I launched in college, in my dorm room, before I started Facebook." pic.twitter.com/W1KK99ljrF
"Is that Diamond and Silk?"
Billy Long: "Do you recognize these folks?"— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 11, 2018
Mark Zuckerberg: "I do."
Long: "Who are they?"
Zuckerberg: "I believe — is that Diamond & Silk?" pic.twitter.com/TVxALG4Rgd
"Um. Uh... No."
This takeaway from the Mark Zuckerberg hearing gets to the heart of the issue: how do we use Facebook and the internet without seeing an invasion of our personal privacy? pic.twitter.com/pEfzyAqnez— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 11, 2018
"You're supposed to answer 'Yes'."
Senator Sullivan: From dorm room to global behemoth! Only in #America right?#Zuckerberg: Well...There are some good #Chineseinternet companies.— Yicai Global 第一财经 (@yicaichina) April 11, 2018
Sullivan: “You’re supposed to answer yes to this question."@AlibabaGroup @Baidu_Inc #tencent pic.twitter.com/aErMxvamiF
"I'm not sure what that means."
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says his own data was sold to "malicious third parties", in combative exchanges at US Congress hearing— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 11, 2018
Watch live: https://t.co/BqDB8ZjbNo pic.twitter.com/vc5Y8aATBL
"Congresswoman..."
‘You’re collecting medical data on people that are on the internet whether they’re Facebook users or not, right?’— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 11, 2018
‘Yes, we collect some data for security purposes.’@USRepKCastor questions Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/40M1rd2Dc7
"People use cookies on the internet."
Mark Zuckerberg side-stepped a question about Facebook tracking users even after they log off pic.twitter.com/FeRjSm0lgE— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 10, 2018
Smh. We'll just leave you with this:
"don't forget to drink the water, humans like water" pic.twitter.com/RyhWE74Sl4— ＲＵＩＮ™ (@BravingRuin) April 10, 2018
Why is Mark Zuckerberg in DC?
