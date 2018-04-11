Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- Smh.
Earlier, Pocket-lint tried to come up with some Facebook alternatives...
And then, it occurred to us that there are no competitors at the same scale. If you have a job where you manage a Facebook brand page or group, you need a Facebook account. And if you use many apps and services online, you likely sign in to them with Facebook. If you wanted an alternative, the nearest competitor would likely be Twitter, but that's an altogether different beast with a separate use-case scenario.
Yet, in Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before the US Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees, the Facebook CEO was forced to admit that Facebook is, effectively, a monopoly. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) brought up the monopoly issue: “Who’s your biggest competitor?” he asked. But the CEO struggled to answer, naming Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft as “overlap[ing]” with Facebook in different situations.
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica
- Facebook will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Anybody could have had their Facebook profile scraped. Yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
“If I buy a Ford, and it doesn’t work well, and I don’t like it, I can buy a Chevy. If I’m upset with Facebook, what’s the equivalent product I can go sign up for?” Graham asked. Zuckerberg tried to say the “average American uses eight different apps” to connect with their friends, but Graham then asked him point-blank if Facebook was a monopoly. Zuckerberg replied, “It certainly doesn’t feel like that to me."
If that wasn't awkward enough, the Facebook CEO had to answer questions about whether Facebook would always be free to users, supported by advertising. Zuckerberg seemed to leave open the possibility of a paid version of Facebook. While answering questions to Sen. Orrin Hatch, Zuckerberg stated: “There will always be a version of Facebook that is free. It is our mission to try to help connect everyone".
The phrase “a version” seemed to suggest that a paid version could one day happen. However, he added: “We believe we need to deliver a service that everyone can afford.” Still, Zuckerberg left room for a paid way to opt out of data collection and targeted advertising.
- Facebook delayed unveiling its smart speaker due to recent data scandal
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
In light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook's CEO is testifying before Congress to answer questions about how it handles user data. Pocket-lint is following along and will update this post with any pertinent information. Follow our Facebook hub for the latest.
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
Comments