Facebook: Cambridge Analytica harvested millions more profiles

Facebook has provided an update on the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

When it was revealed last month that Cambridge Analytica obtained data from more than 50 million Facebook users without their explicit consent in order to influence them with ads, Pocket-lint and other news sites began digging to see what kind of data Facebook collected and allowed third-party apps to access. It was quickly discovered that Facebook collected call records and SMS data from Android device users for years.

Facebook said it was an “opt-in feature” to improve its friend recommendations. Now, in a blog post on 4 April, Facebook subtly revealed that 87 million people, mainly in the US, rather than 50 million people as first thought, were affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and it has examined its "opt-in feature" and is making changes to it. Facebook promised it will delete all logs older than one year.

Facebook’s CTO also vowed: “In the future, the client will only upload to our servers the information needed to offer this feature,” meaning granular metadata like the time of calls won’t be uploaded. Plus, Facebook said it does not collect the content of messages. It is implementing these changes as part of a three-part plan to restrict data access. It's currently updating that plan to include more restrictions.

For instance, starting immediately, Facebook said it will need to approve all apps that request access to personal information such as check-ins, likes, photos, posts, videos, events, and groups. Furthermore, until now, people could enter another person’s number or email address into Facebook search to find them. Facebook has disabled that feature. You can see the full list of the new data restrictions from here.

Finally, starting 9 April, Facebook will roll out a new link at the top of the news feed that will show people what apps they use and the information they have shared with those apps. Recently, Facebook also made it easier to remove multiple apps from their account all at once. Previously, you had to individually revoke each app's access, which was tedious, especially if you granted access to hundreds of apps.

Keep in mind CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress next week to answer questions about Facebook's use of user data.

We got your primer here: