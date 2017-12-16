Don't want to unfollow a friend? Facebook now lets you 'snooze' them

We've all had to unfollow a friend on Facebook.

You like them, sort of, but they're a little annoying with the a) political posts b) baby photos c) ALL CAPS statuses, or some combination of the three. Anyway, in order to avoid seeing their stuff, you can unfollow them, rather than unfriend them. They won't be none the wiser, and you can spare your sanity. The problem is: it's permanent. Once you unfollow them, you forget them, and never see them in your feed again.

That's not really cool, especially if you only unfollowed them for the time being, because, say, it was the 2016 US Presidential elections and you really didn't want to see another pro-Trump post. He's been President for a year now, however, so you wouldn't mind as much. But, like we said, it's hard to tell who you've unfollowed, and chances are, you don't miss them. Still, this is a dilemma, and Facebook recognises that.

Enter: Snooze. It's a new Facebook feature that will give you the option to temporarily unfollow a friend. You can even use it to temporarily unfollow a page or group on Facebook. The best part? It only lasts for a month, or 30 days. Here's how it works.

Snooze is a new feature on Facebook. Snoozing a person, page, or group prevents you from seeing their posts in your news feed for 30 days. They won't know that they've been snoozed. You can see a demo of this feature in the Facebook video below.

By selecting Snooze in the top-right drop-down menu of a post, you won’t see their content for that time period.

Click on the More options menu (ellipsis) in the top right of the post. Click Snooze. To immediately undo Snooze, click Undo in the confirmation message.

Go to to the profile or page and click Snoozed > End Snooze. To turn snooze off for a group, go to the group and click Joined > End Snooze,

Seeing too many photos of your friend's South Korea trip? We've all been there. With Snooze, you don’t have to unfollow or unfriend permanently; you can just stop seeing someone’s posts for a short period of time - and the people, pages, and groups you snooze will not be notified. But you will be notified before the Snooze period is about to end. Plus, the setting can be reversed at any time.