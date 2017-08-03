Facebook Stories is coming to the desktop whether you want it or not

Facebook's Snapchat clone is expanding beyond mobile devices.

Facebook Stories, a feature that lets you share multiple photos and videos as part of a visual collection atop news feed, is only available in the Facebook and Messenger apps for mobile devices, but soon, it'll be available through the Facebook desktop website. TechCrunch has claimed it confirmed with Facebook that a desktop version is now in testing and that a wider rollout is coming in the near future.

With Facebook Stories, you can take a photo or video and make it appear in the Stories row above the news feed in the Facebook app and above chats in the Messenger app. Your profile picture will show up in the row, and friends can simply tap it to see your entire story, which is essentially a reel of your photos and videos, for 24 hours before they disappear forever. You can read more about Stories from here.

A screenshot published by TechCrunch shows Stories positioned in the top right corner of the news feed on the desktop site. You'll see it where Facebook typically displays events and birthdays. If you click on a story, the screen will be blacked out with the story appearing over everything, just like how photos and videos work in the news feed. More screenshots were posted by French site Siècle Digital.

We can't help but feel like this move is Facebook's way of trying to make Stories more omnipresent. From our experience, few friends have yet to take advantage of the feature, which ironically, is an exact copy-cat of Snapchat's popular Stories feature. Maybe that'll change once it becomes more visible and accessible on the desktop site.