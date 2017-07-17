Facebook says you use this emoji the most if you live in the UK

It's World Emoji Day.

Yes, that's a thing, but more importantly, in honour of this modern "holiday", Facebook has revealed which emoji are among the most popular. CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg specifically shared the top 10 most used emoji characters on Facebook. So, which one do we like the most? It depends on where you live. For instance, in the US, Americans prefer the rolling while crying emoji.

In the UK, Brits prefer the standard laughing with tears emoji. In fact, that particular emoji topped the top 10 list overall, while the rolling with tears emoji ranked No. 4. And in Mexico and Brazil, they both seemed to like the heart-eyed emoji the most. Other popular emoji across the world include the regular 'ole smile emoji, the heart emoji, the blushing emoji, and the kiss with a wink emoji.

There are no numbers or metrics included with this data provided by Facebook; all we have to go on is a quick infographic with all the different emoji that Facebook claimed are the most popular on the Facebook platform across the world. Honestly, though, we can't wait for the new Unicode 10 emoji to roll out everywhere. We can definitely see ourselves using the new zombie emoji the most.

How do we feel on Mondays? Zombie. How are we before coffee in the morning? Zombie.