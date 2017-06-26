Facebook won't launch its original TV shows until later this summer

We're learning more details about Facebook's original TV plans.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Facebook will launch its own original series later this summer, with some of them being full-fledged cable TV productions. The 30-minute episodes will even have adverts. The company is reportedly focusing on sitcom programming as well as short-form content from partners like BuzzFeed. Facebook is looking to target an age range of 13 to 34.

It may even do its own take on reality TV programming, kind of the like The Bachelor, as well as melodramas and comedy. However, it's staying clear of political dramas, news, or anything with nudity and foul language. Refinery29’s Strangers, which debuted at Sundance in January, as well as MTV's Loosely Exactly Nicole will be among the first debut shows on the platform.

In a statement to the media, Facebook said it plans to support partners and creators on all kinds of shows - from sports to comedy to reality to gaming. It's focused on episodic shows, too. Keep in mind in May it was revealed that Facebook was in the middle of developing about two dozen shows, with plans to start premiering them in mid-June, but obviously that hasn't happened.

Some of the shows will even be longer, primetime-level shows like House of Cards on Netflix. As for the smaller, short-form shows, they'll be up to 10-minutes long each, and will be added to a revamped video tab daily. There will even be a virtual reality dating show from Conde Nast. Other shows may feature A-list celebrities, too, with one major star already contracted in a deal.

These new shows will presumably also be viewable through Facebook's video app for the Apple TV and other set-top boxes. In February, The Wall Street Journal said Facebook is developing a "video-centric app" for set-top boxes, including the Apple TV, so it can put video content from the social network on screens in the living room.