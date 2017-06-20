Facebook Pride reaction: Here's how to get that rainbow flag 'like' button
- Now you can express 'pride' on posts
- Not everyone will see the rainbow flag reaction
- You must like the LGBTQ page to get it
Have you noticed recently that some people can respond to Facebook posts with rainbow flag 'likes'?
This new type of 'like' button is actually called the Pride reaction. In June, Facebook launched a set of features to celebrate Pride month, including the option to react to posts with a rainbow flag. But this option is not enabled everywhere or even automatically. It's only available as a default option for people in “major markets with Pride celebrations”. So, if you live in a rural area, it's not enabled for you.
However, there is a way you can still gain access to the feature. Here's everything you need to know.
- Facebook F8 (2017): All the announcements that matter
- Facebook's latest internet-beaming drone is a tiny helicopter
- What is Facebook M? Facebook Messenger's AI assistant explained
What is the Facebook Pride reaction?
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride month is currently celebrated in the US each year in the month of June, though Pride celebrations are also held across the world. Facebook announced in June that it is "proud to support" its diverse community, including those who have identified themselves on Facebook as gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender, or gender non-conforming.
The company said that more than 1.5 million people plan to participate in one of the more than 7,500 Pride events on Facebook, so to give those users a way to express themselves, it is rolling out a colourful, limited-edition Pride reaction. When you choose this temporary reaction, you’re essentially expressing your “pride” to the post. But the reaction is not available everywhere.
How can you get the Pride reaction?
Facebook said it is testing the Pride reaction as a "new experience", so it's not for everyone. If you don't live in a major markets with Pride celebrations, you must 'like' this facebook.com/LGBTQ page to access the reaction. Once you like it, you can hover over any post on Facebook to see the new rainbow flag 'like' button. Like any other reaction, just select it to show how you feel.
Are there other Pride features?
Profile picture
You might see a message from Facebook in your news feed inviting you to add a Pride-themed profile frame. If not, you can always access the profile frame by visiting facebook.com/celebratepride, or by tapping on the Edit button on your own profile picture.
Facebook camera
In Facebook Camera, you'll also see new Pride-themed masks and frames. Just swipe to the left of news feed, then click on the magic wand to bring up camera effects, and browse through the effects in the mask and frame category.
Facebook Messenger and Instagram
You can add some colour to your conversations in Messenger, with new Pride-themed stickers, frames, and effects found in the Messenger Camera. Facebook is also letting Instagram users celebrate Pride with colourful stickers and a rainbow brush.
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site and here’s how you can see it
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
Comments