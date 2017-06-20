Facebook Pride reaction: Here's how to get that rainbow flag 'like' button

Have you noticed recently that some people can respond to Facebook posts with rainbow flag 'likes'?

This new type of 'like' button is actually called the Pride reaction. In June, Facebook launched a set of features to celebrate Pride month, including the option to react to posts with a rainbow flag. But this option is not enabled everywhere or even automatically. It's only available as a default option for people in “major markets with Pride celebrations”. So, if you live in a rural area, it's not enabled for you.

However, there is a way you can still gain access to the feature. Here's everything you need to know.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride month is currently celebrated in the US each year in the month of June, though Pride celebrations are also held across the world. Facebook announced in June that it is "proud to support" its diverse community, including those who have identified themselves on Facebook as gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender, or gender non-conforming.

The company said that more than 1.5 million people plan to participate in one of the more than 7,500 Pride events on Facebook, so to give those users a way to express themselves, it is rolling out a colourful, limited-edition Pride reaction. When you choose this temporary reaction, you’re essentially expressing your “pride” to the post. But the reaction is not available everywhere.

Facebook said it is testing the Pride reaction as a "new experience", so it's not for everyone. If you don't live in a major markets with Pride celebrations, you must 'like' this facebook.com/LGBTQ page to access the reaction. Once you like it, you can hover over any post on Facebook to see the new rainbow flag 'like' button. Like any other reaction, just select it to show how you feel.

You might see a message from Facebook in your news feed inviting you to add a Pride-themed profile frame. If not, you can always access the profile frame by visiting facebook.com/celebratepride, or by tapping on the Edit button on your own profile picture.

In Facebook Camera, you'll also see new Pride-themed masks and frames. Just swipe to the left of news feed, then click on the magic wand to bring up camera effects, and browse through the effects in the mask and frame category.

You can add some colour to your conversations in Messenger, with new Pride-themed stickers, frames, and effects found in the Messenger Camera. Facebook is also letting Instagram users celebrate Pride with colourful stickers and a rainbow brush.