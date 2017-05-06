Facebook might launch its own premium TV shows next month

Facebook is going after Netflix and other streaming services with its own original programming.

The social network, which has been focusing hardcore on video lately with a big push into live video broadcasts, 360-degree videos, stories, and auto-playing clips in the news feed, is reportedly developing about two dozen shows and plans to start premiering them in mid-June, according to Business Insider. Some of the shows will even be longer, primetime-level shows like House of Cards on Netflix.

It's also working on smaller shows, around 5 to 10 minutes each, which will be added to Facebook's revamped video tab daily. There will even be a virtual reality dating show from Conde Nast. Other shows may feature A-list celebrities, too, with one major star already contracted in a deal. These new shows will presumably also be viewable through Facebook's video app for the Apple TV and other set-top boxes.

Keep in mind Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, has mentioned in the past that he wants Facebook to evolve into a platform that offers “episodic content" - probably because it's a way for Facebook to tap into the billions of dollars spent on TV advertising each year.

Unlike Netflix, however, all of Facebook's original video content will be free to watch and share.