Yaass! Facebook is finally testing GIFs in comments (but not for posts)

Facebook lets you send GIFs in Messenger, but there's no native way to use one in a comment on Facebook itself.

But that might soon change. Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch it will soon begin testing a GIF button that lets users post GIFs in comments. The button will pull from GIF repositories such as Giphy. In a statement, Facebook said: “Everyone loves a good GIF and we know that people want to be able to use them in comments. So we’re about to start testing the ability to add GIFs to comments."

It added: "We’ll share more when we can, but for now we repeat that this is just a test.” Since it's a test, Facebook is only giving a small number of users access to its GIF comment button, but if Facebook likes what it sees, it could roll out to everyone. So, how will it work? Pretty much exactly like the existing GIF button in Facebook Messenger, which lets you browse trending GIFs and search for specific GIFs.

Unfortunately, you still won't be able to share GIFs as news feed posts. We imagine that'll one day arrive, however, since GIFs are a fact of life at this point. In fact, we have no idea why Facebook is so against them. Maybe it thinks it'll bog down the news feed experience? TechCrunch said Facebook already built support for GIFs years ago but has delayed rolling it out for "fear of disrupting the feed aesthetic".

That doesn't make too much sense when you consider the number of auto-playing videos hogging up your new feed. We'll make sure to update you when we know more about whether GIF comments are coming to everyone on Facebook.