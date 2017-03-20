  1. Home
Is Facebook going to show off new hardware products at F8 in April?

Facebook might debut new hardware as early as next month.

Business Insider has reported that Building 8, a year-old unit at Facebook, is working on “at least four unannounced consumer hardware products”, and it suggested more details about these hardware products might be shared at the social network’s annual F8 developers conference, which is slated to be held from 18 April to 19 April at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

When Facebook launched Building 8 last April, there were several unanswered questions about what it is developing and when we would see the first products. Now, Business Insider's lengthy piece is speculating about not only what it's creating, but when we might get to see it. There's been whispers about brain scanning, drone-related hires, augmented reality, and even an "early-stage medical device".

Ex-Googler Regina Dugan heads up Building 8 and recently teased that new hardware advances could allow people who are far away to connect. Her words made many wonder if Facebook had dreamed up a augmented reality system that lets you interact with friends remotely. Facebook hasn't confirmed any of these reports, however, so everything amounts to just rumours at this point.

But it looks like we might know more in a matter of weeks.

