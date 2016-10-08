Facebook Events is an app now: Here's how it works

More than 100 million people use Facebook's Events feature to share hundreds of millions of events.

That's a lot of events - and so, naturally, Facebook thinks the feature deserves its own app. On 7 October, Facebook introduced a new app called Events from Facebook. Here's everything you need to know, including how it works.

Events is a new app from Facebook. It's described as an app "designed for event seekers who are passionate about keeping up with nearby events and finding things to do with their friends".

All events stream

When you open Events, you'll be brought to the Home screen, where you will see new events your friends are interested in, new events by the Pages you like, and any updates from events. On the bottom of this Home screen there is a stationary menu bar that houses four tabs (home, search, calendar, profile).

Search for events

If you’re looking for something to do, you can go to the Search screen to browse event recommendations based on time, location, and your interests. You can also search for events in any city if you’re planning a trip.

Keep track of events

Use the Calendar screen to keep track of all of your upcoming events in your calendar. It'll show you which days you’re already attending an event and when you’re free. You can even choose to add calendars from your phone.

Note: Any actions you take on events in the app will be visible on Facebook.

Yes. Facebook Events has initially launched just for iPhone users in the US. It is coming soon to Android, Facebook said.

You can download Facebook Events now from Apple's App Store in the US.

