What is Facebook Marketplace and how can you use it to buy and sell?

Facebook is taking on Etsy and Ebay.

The company has developed a new feature/tool/hub that you can use to buy and sell goods. Facebook basically noticed that more than 450 million people use Facebook Groups to buy, sell, trade, and barter. You could setup a garage sale-type group for your community, for instance, so that people in your local neighborhood can post things they have for sale and look for items from others.

Now, to streamline this clunky process, Facebook has introduced Marketplace. It's described as a "convenient destination to discover, buy and sell items with people in your community". You can even use it to find a new home. Facebook said it will continue to add new options to the feature over time. Here's everything you need to know about Marketplace, including where to find it.

To visit Marketplace, tap on the shop icon at the bottom of the Facebook app.

Marketplace opens with photos of items that people near you have listed for sale. To find something specific, you can enter a keyword in search at the top and filter your results by location, category, or price. Next to the search icon, you'll see the categories icon, where you can go to discover items under Household, Electronics, and Apparel, etc. There's also a location tool to adjust your region.

When you find something you want to buy, be sure to tap on the image to see more details from the seller, such as a product description, the name and profile photo of the seller, and their general location. You can also save the item to find it later. Once you decide you want it, send the seller a direct message from Marketplace to make an offer. Facebook does not facilitate the payment or delivery of items.

The idea is you and the seller can work out the details - just like you did before with Facebook Groups.

To post an item for sale in Marketplace, take a photo of your item (or add it from your camera roll), then enter a product name, description, and price, and confirm your location and select a category. You can then post it so that anyone looking in your area can find your item and message you if they want to buy it. Remember that Facebook does not facilitate the payment or delivery of items.

To keep track of all of your current and past transactions, visit the Your Items section from Marketplace's main screen. There, you can not only view your transactions but also saved items, products you’ve posted for sale, and all your messages with people.

Marketplace will be rolling out to everyone over 18 years old in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand on the Facebook app for iPhone and Android over the next few days (additional countries are coming soon). Marketplace will also available on desktop in the coming months.

Check out Facebook Marketplace's promo video below.