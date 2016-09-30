Facebook's Messenger Day feature is a Snapchat Stories copycat

It seems like everyone is trying to copy Snapchat these days.

Shortly after Facebook-owned Instagram launched a Stories feature, which lets users broadcast a collection of photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, Facebook has begun testing a similar feature in its Messenger app. It's called Messenger Day. This new feature and Instagram Stories directly rip off Snapchat's Stories feature. Instagram's CEO even gave credit to Snapchat when unveiling Instagram Stories.

If you remember, Facebook reportedly tried to buy Snapchat for $3 billion in 2013, but when it was turned down, it launched a clone app called Slingshot (that never took off and was eventually shut down). Now, instead of making standalone apps to compete with Snapchat, it's baking popular Snapchat functionality directly into its already popular Instagram and Messenger apps. Messenger Day is now live in Poland.

TechCrunch said the feature allows Messenger users to share a collection of photos and videos with friends that will disappear in 24 hours. These photos and videos can be decked out with text, scribbles, stickers, filters, and much of the same stuff you find in Snapchat Stories. Facebook said Messenger Day is only in testing among a small group of users in Poland, and that it has nothing more to announce at this time.

Keep in mind companies commonly test new features on small groups before doing worldwide rollouts, so Messenger Day could arrive soon for all, though Facebook hasn't confirmed that's the case.