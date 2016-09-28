Facebook might launch its Slack-like messenger for all in October

Facebook has been working on a product to compete with Slack for the past two years, and according to a new report, it might be ready for a commercial launch.

Slack is a messenger platform popular among companies and teams, including Pocket-lint. We even published a handy guide that walks you through how the app works with several tips and tricks. But there are alternative options available, and soon, one of those options will be from Facebook. The social network has been developing it for a while and already has 450 companies using it.

It's called Facebook at Work. Facebook began testing it in 2015 and has signed up big clients like the 100,000-employee Royal Bank Of Scotland. The service offers Facebook Groups, Messenger, audio and video calling, and access to the social network’s profiles, Events, and Live video features. It's unclear if Facebook at Work will be free. Slack has both free and paid tiers ($6.67 per active user).

The Information claimed Facebook at Work will launch for everyone in October and that Facebook will also charge a set monthly fee per active user, though companies of any size will be able to try it before getting charged.

Check out the Facebook at Work's dedicated page to see a video that shows how the service could transform your workplace or how your team communicates.