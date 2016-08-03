Manchester United vs Everton to stream live on Facebook

Wayne Rooney has announced that his testimonial to be played tonight will be screened live on Facebook. Manchester United vs Everton will be hosted on both Rooney's own Facebook page and United's.

There have been a few matches to be shown via Facebook before, with some early rounds of the FA Cup having screened in the past, but this is understood to be the first match between Premier League clubs.

The match kicks off at 8pm but the stream will start at 7.15pm. It's a pre-season friendly match between Rooney's first and current clubs, but proceeds from ticket sales and other revenues will go to the Wayne Rooney Foundation.

That supports several charities and services that help young people and children, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital and the NSPCC.

"I'm delighted to give my fans around the world a chance to watch the game as we try to raise as much money as possible for the Wayne Rooney Foundation. Thanks for your support," wrote Rooney on his Facebook page.

You will also be able to watch the match live on BT Sport.

The full Premier League season starts on 13 August with the Hull City vs Leicester City game marking the launch of Sky's new 4K service for Sky Q Silver customers.