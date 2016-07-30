17 Facebook Messenger tips and tricks you likely didn't know

Facebook recently announced there are more than a billion people using Messenger, so Pocket-lint thought we'd round-up some of the most interesting things you can do with the messaging app that's clearly taken over the world.

However, we're not going to cover basic things like how to send a message, photo, video, sticker, or emoji - nor are we going to discuss how to place a video/voice call. Those are functions that pretty much everyone knows how to use at this point. Instead, this handy guide, which is for the Android and iOS app, is all about those hidden tips and tricks, such as how to start a game of chess or interact with a bot.

Let us know in the comments if you know other tips and tricks worth including, as we plan to update this piece over time.

iPhone

Jump into a chat with a friend, then tap the More button (three horizontal dots) in the toolbar above the text field, and select Location. You may have to allow access to your location. From there, send your current location. Your friend will immediately get a map showing your exact location.

Android

Jump into a chat with a friend, then tap the More button (three horizontal dots) in the toolbar above the text field, and select Location. You may have to allow access to your location. From there, send your current location. Your friend will immediately get a map showing your exact location.

iPhone

Jump into a chat with a friend, then tap his or her name at the top of the chat, and select Nicknames. You can then tap your friend's name again to begin setting a nickname. The friend will see his or her new nickname in the chatbox, however.

Android

Jump into a chat with a friend, then tap the "i" button at the top of the chat, and select Nicknames. You can then tap your friend's name again to begin setting a nickname. The friend will see his or her new nickname in the chatbox, however.

iPhone

Jump into a group chat, then tap the names at the top of the chat, and select the names at the top. You can then change the name of the group chat to whatever you want. Again, all your friends in the chat will see the new name.

Android

Jump into a group chat, then tap the "i" button at the top of the chat, and select the names at the top. You can then change the name of the group chat to whatever you want. Again, all your friends in the chat will see the new name.

iPhone

Jump into a group chat, then tap the names at the top of the chat, and select the names at the top again. You can then change the photo of the group chat by taking a new picture or adding a photo from your camera roll. Again, all your friends in the chat will see the new photo.

Android

Jump into a group chat, then tap the "i" button at the top of the chat, and select the Extra Settings button (three vertical dots) button at the top. You can then change the photo for the group chat to whatever you want. Again, all your friends in the chat will see the new photo.

iPhone

Jump into a chat with a friend or group, then tap the name at the top of the chat, and you'll see a list of options that let do things like mute notifications for a set period of time, add a nickname, select a colour or emoji for the conversation, and add more people. Tap the nickname, colour, or emoji options to customise the look and theme of the chat.

Android

Jump into a chat with a friend or group, then tap the "i" button at the top of the chat, and you'll see a list of options that let do things like mute notifications for a set period of time, add a nickname, select a colour or emoji for the conversation, and add more people. Tap the nickname, colour, or emoji options to customise the look and theme of the chat.

iPhone

Jump into a chat with a friend, then type "@fbchess play" in the text field to start a chess game. To make a move, you'll have to type your move, such as "@fbchess Pb4" to move a pawn in column B to row 4. Type "@fbchess help" for help about how to play chess in Messenger.

Android

Jump into a chat with a friend, then type "@fbchess play" in the text field to start a chess game. To make a move, you'll have to type your move, such as "@fbchess Pb4" to move a pawn in column B to row 4. Type "@fbchess help" for help about how to play chess in Messenger.

iPhone

Jump into a chat with a friend, then find and send them a basketball emoji from your keyboard. From there, long-press on the emoji to open up a new screen where you can shoot hoops. Your friend will get a message asking them to play.

Android

Jump into a chat with a friend, then find and send them a basketball emoji from your keyboard. From there, long-press on the emoji to open up a new screen where you can shoot hoops. Your friend will get a message asking them to play.

iPhone

Jump into a chat with a friend, then type "@dailycute" in the text field to someone a dose of cuteness (aka a cute image from the web).

Android

Jump into a chat with a friend, then type "@dailycute" in the text field to someone a dose of cuteness (aka a cute image from the web).

iPhone

Jump into a chat with a friend, and then hit the thumbs-up button in the toolbar above the text field. If you tap that button, you'll send a quick thumbs-up to your friend, but if you hold down on it before releasing, you'll enlarge the thumbs-up and can send that instead.

Android

Jump into a chat with a friend, and then hit the thumbs-up button in the toolbar above the text field. If you tap that button, you'll send a quick thumbs-up to your friend, but if you hold down on it before releasing, you'll enlarge the thumbs-up and can send that instead.

iPhone

Jump into a chat with a friend, then tap the More button (three horizontal dots) in the toolbar above the text field, and select Payments. You can then toggle between pay or request to either send money or ask for money, respectively. Just enter the amount, add a note, and click next/request to send. You can also swipe left in this area to change the theme (to, like, a Christmas theme, for instance).

You'll need to make sure you have a payment card setup, though. Open Messenger, then tap the Me/profile button in the menu bar, and select Payments. You'll then see options to add a new debit card. You'll also see your transaction history, with the ability to cancel sent requests.

Android

Jump into a chat with a friend, then tap the More button (three horizontal dots) in the toolbar above the text field, and select Payments. You can then toggle between pay or request to either send money or ask for money, respectively. Just enter the amount, add a note, and click next/request to send. You can also swipe left in this area to change the theme (to, like, a Christmas theme, for instance).

You'll need to make sure you have a payment card setup, though. Open Messenger, then tap the Me/profile button in the menu bar, and select Payments. You'll then see options to add a new debit card. You'll also see your transaction history, with the ability to cancel sent requests.

iPhone

By default, you only get messages from your friends and contacts. To see messages sent from a stranger, open Messenger, then tap the Me/profile button in the menu bar, and select People. From there, tap Message Requests to see who's messaging you. At the bottom of this list of hidden messages, there's may be anothe button for "filtered requests". These are messages Facebook has detected as spam.

Android

By default, you only get messages from your friends and contacts. To see messages sent from a stranger, open Messenger, then tap the Me/profile button in the menu bar, and select People. From there, tap Message Requests to see who's messaging you. At the bottom of this list of hidden messages, there's may be anothe button for "filtered requests". These are messages Facebook has detected as spam.

iPhone

If you’ve ever been in an active group chat, you've been inundated with notifications for every single message received. Fix the problem by muting the entire group chat (you can also do this for individual friends). Just jump into a chat with a friend or group, then tap the name at the top of the chat, and select Notifications. You can choose muting options like 15 minutes, 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, or until you turn notifications back on.

You can also adjust sound and vibration settings. Open Messenger, then tap the Me/profile button in the menu bar, and select Notifications. On iPhone, you'll see a Notifications in Messenger option. Tap it, and from this area, you can enable/disable sound and vibrations.

Android

If you’ve ever been in an active group chat, you've been inundated with notifications for every single message received. Fix the problem by muting the entire group chat (you can also do this for individual friends). Just jump into a chat with a friend or group, then tap the "i" button at the top of the chat, and select Notifications. You can choose muting options like 15 minutes, 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, or until you turn notifications back on.

You can also adjust sound and vibration settings. Open Messenger, then tap the Me/profile button in the menu bar, and select Notifications and Sound. On Android, you'll then see options to adjust your sound and vibration preferences.

iPhone

To stop notifications from showing up on your lock screen, open Messenger, then tap the Me/profile button in the menu bar, and select Notifications. You'll then see a Show Previews options that lets you show or hide message previews in alerts and banners.

Android

To stop notifications from showing up on your lock screen, open Messenger, then tap the Me/profile button in the menu bar, and select Notifications and Sound. You'll then see a Notifications Previews options that lets you show or hide message previews.

iPhone

Jump into a chat with a friend, then tap the Camera button in the toolbar above the text field, and swipe through the photos in your camera roll. Choose a photo, then long-press on it, and tap Edit. You'll then see options at the bottom of the photo preview that let you add text or doodles.

Android

Jump into a chat with a friend, then tap the Gallery button in the toolbar above the text field, and swipe through the photos in your camera roll. Choose a photo, then long-press on it, and tap the Pencil button. You'll then see options in the photo preview that let you add text or doodles.

Android

This one is for Android only. If there is a Messenger conversation you want to access quickly, you can create a quick-access shortcut on your home screen. Just long-press on any conversation under the Home tab to prompt a pop-up menu, where you'll find the option to "Create shortcut", Select that to create a shortcut on your phone's home screen. It basically makes that Messenger conversation just a tap away.

iPhone and Android

Earlier this year, Facebook said bots were coming to its Messenger app. Well, you might not have realised this, but they're already available.

Many bots have actually been available for months. It's hard to tell, however, because they're buried in the Messenger app and hard to locate. But they aren't hard to use. You can use them to play trivia and games like hangman. You can also order flowers or hail an Uber. The possibilities are endless. Bots are designed to bolster your chat experience and make your life easier.

Check out Pocket-lint's step-by-step guide to find out more about Messenger bots, including what they are and how you can find them.

If you work in front of a computer most of the day, you can use Messenger without going to the Facebook.com homepage. Just go to Messenger.com. Unfortunately, this web app doesn't pack all the functionality of the mobile app.