  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook nears 2 billion monthly active users

|
Facebook Facebook nears 2 billion monthly active users
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

Facebook has posted its second quarter earnings for investors - and the most interesting tidbits concern user numbers.

We won't bore you with all the financial details (though Facebook did report $6.44 billion in revenue and $2.05 billion in profit, a 59 per cent revenue increase from the same period last year). The social media giant has announced that monthly active users hit 1.71 billion during the 90-day period that ended in June. That's up from 1.65 million, its last reported number. It's also a 15 per cent increase from the year-ago quarter.

At this rate, Facebook should hit 2 billion monthly active users by the end of 2017. Facebook also said it has more than 1 billion daily active users on mobile, which is where 84 percent of its revenue is generated. But that's not all: both Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp have topped a billion monthly users for the first time. Meanwhile, Instagram has more than 500 million monthly users.

Facebook's stock is trading higher after it posted these results. That's likely because Facebook pushed ahead on mobile adverts and user growth, and it surpassed Wall Street's expectations for the second quarter. Stock rose $8.01, or 6.5 percent, to $131.35 in after-hours trading.

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments