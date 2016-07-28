Facebook nears 2 billion monthly active users

Facebook has posted its second quarter earnings for investors - and the most interesting tidbits concern user numbers.

We won't bore you with all the financial details (though Facebook did report $6.44 billion in revenue and $2.05 billion in profit, a 59 per cent revenue increase from the same period last year). The social media giant has announced that monthly active users hit 1.71 billion during the 90-day period that ended in June. That's up from 1.65 million, its last reported number. It's also a 15 per cent increase from the year-ago quarter.

At this rate, Facebook should hit 2 billion monthly active users by the end of 2017. Facebook also said it has more than 1 billion daily active users on mobile, which is where 84 percent of its revenue is generated. But that's not all: both Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp have topped a billion monthly users for the first time. Meanwhile, Instagram has more than 500 million monthly users.

Facebook's stock is trading higher after it posted these results. That's likely because Facebook pushed ahead on mobile adverts and user growth, and it surpassed Wall Street's expectations for the second quarter. Stock rose $8.01, or 6.5 percent, to $131.35 in after-hours trading.