Play the hidden football game in Facebook Messenger: Here’s how to find and share

Facebook Messenger is at it again, hiding another addictive game in its depths but this time it's football. Last time it was basketball but now, just in time for Euro 2016, footy has arrived.

The game, once found, lets you try to do kick-ups in order to keep the ball in the air by tapping it on the screen. Sounds easy, right? It's not. It's tough. But it's also addictive - a dangerous combination. Don't tell us you weren't warned.

If you still want to unlock this black hole of time check out the instructions below.

Much like the basketball hidden game before this uses emoji to unlock the game.

Here's how to get it installed and share it with others.

Make sure you're updated and running the latest version of the app Once that's confirmed, go into a contact as if you were going to have a conversation Send the football emoji on its own Now that the emoji is in the conversation window you can tap it to start playing, it's that simple. That also allows the person you sent it at to do the same

Keep tapping until the ball drops then your score is shown so you can compare and compete with your friend.

Be warned, if you tap slightly to one side though, the ball bounces off the walls and speeds up, making it tougher.

Enjoy and let us know your high score below. Also use the comment section to alert us and others to any devices that are having issues with the game.

