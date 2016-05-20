Robert Kirkman's Outcast streams live on Facebook tonight, the new Walking Dead

After the huge success of The Walking Dead, another TV series based on a Robert Kirkman comic book, Outcast was commissioned - this time by Fox International.

The 10-episode first season will start in the UK on Fox on 7 June but you can watch the pilot first episode tonight, Friday 20 May, as the station is broadcasting it live on Facebook in 61 countries around the world.

Outcast will show at 9pm in the UK (10pm CET). It will be aired on FoxTVUK's Facebook page here, but before it does you watch the foreboding trailer below.

The rest of the season will be shown on the Fox channel as per normal - which will also be available through Now TV and Sky Go live and as catch-up if you don't have Sky TV or Virgin Media - and each episode will be broadcast every Tuesday at 9pm, four days after its US screening on Cinemax.

Outcast is a horror tale of demonic possession and the TV show promises to stick closely to the disturbing story going on in the comic books at the moment. Expect plenty of shocks and gore.

It stars Patrick Fugit as lead Kyle Barnes and Britain's own Philip Glenister (Ashes to Ashes) as Reverend Anderson, a clergyman who was also previously possessed.