  Facebook finally launches FB, IG, and Messenger apps for Windows 10

Facebook has finally embraced Windows 10 - roughly 8 months after Microsoft launched the platform.

The social network has developed and now launched Windows 10 apps for Facebook and Messenger on desktop. You can access the Facebook app from the Start Menu to immediately get to your News Feed, and Facebook has promised it will load a lot faster than the previous Facebook desktop app.

The app also serves up desktop notifications and supports Live Tiles. It of course further features the new Facebook Reactions, stickers in comments, and more. There's even an in-app browser. The Messenger app is also native, so it will therefore serve up desktop notifications too and supports Live Tiles.

The Messenger app has all the usual features of the service, including stickers, group conversations, and GIFs. Apart from these desktop apps, Facebook is rolling out Instagram for Windows 10 Mobile. It includes the messaging feature Instagram Direct, as well as the Explore tab and video functionality.

Instagram for Windows 10 Mobile supports Live Tiles too. The new Facebook and Messenger app are available in the Windows Desktop App Store, while the Instagram app is available in Windows Phone Store. Facebook will replace the old Facebook Windows 8 listing, though you can still use the app.

Facebook also expects to roll out Facebook and Messenger apps for Windows 10 Phone "later this year".