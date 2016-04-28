Facebook finally launches FB, IG, and Messenger apps for Windows 10
Facebook has finally embraced Windows 10 - roughly 8 months after Microsoft launched the platform.
The social network has developed and now launched Windows 10 apps for Facebook and Messenger on desktop. You can access the Facebook app from the Start Menu to immediately get to your News Feed, and Facebook has promised it will load a lot faster than the previous Facebook desktop app.
The app also serves up desktop notifications and supports Live Tiles. It of course further features the new Facebook Reactions, stickers in comments, and more. There's even an in-app browser. The Messenger app is also native, so it will therefore serve up desktop notifications too and supports Live Tiles.
The Messenger app has all the usual features of the service, including stickers, group conversations, and GIFs. Apart from these desktop apps, Facebook is rolling out Instagram for Windows 10 Mobile. It includes the messaging feature Instagram Direct, as well as the Explore tab and video functionality.
Instagram for Windows 10 Mobile supports Live Tiles too. The new Facebook and Messenger app are available in the Windows Desktop App Store, while the Instagram app is available in Windows Phone Store. Facebook will replace the old Facebook Windows 8 listing, though you can still use the app.
Facebook also expects to roll out Facebook and Messenger apps for Windows 10 Phone "later this year".
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments