Facebook has yet another inbox for hidden messages: Here's how to find it

You could have hidden Facebook messages that you didn't know about and might actually want to read.

And, no, we're not talking about Facebook's "Other" tab, which is probably something you've heard about, even though Facebook has purposely made it somewhat hard to find. It's where messages received by strangers or people you aren't friends with are stored. It's like a spam folder, but unfortunately, a lot of messages from real people can be delivered there and end up lost forever until you find them waiting.

Facebook, however, recently enabled a notification for message requests from non-Facebook friends. It also separates these messages on desktop into a "Message requests" folder. The same folder can be accessed from the Facebook mobile app under Settings (Settings > People > Message Requests).

But did you know Facebook has an entirely different area for even more hidden messages?

This area could probably be considered Facebook's other, other inbox. For whatever reason, the social network now notifies people of message requests, though it still tucks away what it considers spam into a place you've probably never seen before but would like to find.

Desktop

Log in to Facebook

Click on Inbox (top-right corner of site, next to Friend Requests button)

Select Message Requests (top of pop-up window, next to Recents)

Scroll down and click See Filtered Requests (bottom of pop-up window)

Select See All to open pop-up window into full-screen page

Mobile apps

Open Facebook Messenger app

Tap on Settings (far right of bottom navigation bar)

Tap People section (below Notifications section)

Tap Message Requests (near the top of screen)

Tap See Filtered Requests (at the bottom screen)

And that's it.

You're welcome.