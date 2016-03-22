Facebook is the latest company to bail on BlackBerry 10

BlackBerry has lost support for the Facebook app on its platform after the social media company reportedly announced it has abandoned the phone maker.

The Facebook app will no longer be supported on BlackBerry devices, reports the BBC.

This follows Facebook-owned WhatsApp being pulled from BlackBerry a few months ago. This will continue to be supported on the Priv which runs Android, but BB10 looks like it's getting left devoid of both WhatsApp and Facebook apps.

Unlike WhatsApp, which relies solely on an app, Facebook will still be accessible from BlackBerry devices via a web browser.

When these changes will take affect isn't clear, although WhatsApp should be towards the end of 2016. It seems that since Facebook owns that company, its app should also end support around the same time.

BlackBerry has expressed its disappointment at the lack of support. Lou Gazzola works at BlackBerry developer relations and said: "We fought back to work with WhatsApp and Facebook to change their minds, but at this time, their decision stands."

BlackBerry's OS, BB10, now accounts for less than 1 per cent of the total smartphone users, making it a pretty unattractive platform for developers to work on.

