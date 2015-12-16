Facebook Messenger now lets you hail an Uber: Here's how it works

Facebook and Uber have just teamed up to integrate the ride-hailing service into the Facebook Messenger app.

While at first you might think "whatever", it's actually a neat setup. For instance, say you're using Messenger to chat with a friend who is about to get a burger at some diner, and then that friend asks you to join. Assuming of course you don't have a car, you'll need to hail a cab in order to meet up with your friend. Well, the latest update to Messenger makes it easier than ever.

You can now just tap on an address within your Messenger conversation to summon a ride from Uber - all without leaving Messenger. Simples. But there's actually a few different ways you can get an Uber to come pick you up using Facebook's messaging app. Also, ride status updates and ride receipts are delivered to a private conversation between you and Uber on Messenger.

This makes it easy to request a ride and track your Uber history. Want to know more? We've explained everything you need to know.

First of all, to hail an Uber, you need to download and launch the latest Messenger app. If you've never used Uber, you can sign up for a new Uber account within Messenger. Alternatively, you can sign into your existing Uber account, and then request a ride from any conversation.

Tap an address

1. While chatting with a friend, ask him or her to send the address you need

2. Alternatively, send an address to yourself in a conversation

3. Tap the address link, and then tap Request a Ride

4. An Uber screen showing a map will pop up within Messenger

5. Make sure your pickup address and payment information is correct

6. Add a destination address

7. Once you're all set, tap the Request button and wait for your Uber

Tap the car button

1. Tap the car button below the "Type a message" field in a conversation

2. An Uber screen showing a map will pop up within Messenger

3. Make sure your pickup address and payment information is correct

4. Add a destination address

5. Once you're all set, tap the Request button and wait for your Uber

Tap the more menu button

1. Tap the "..." button (more menu) below the "Type a message" field

2. Tap Transportation on the following screen of 'more' options

3. An Uber screen showing a map will pop up within Messenger

4. Make sure your pickup address and payment information is correct

5. Add a destination address

6. Once you're all set, tap the Request button and wait for your Uber

Uber's API powers this feature, so you don't need to download the Uber app or leave Messenger hail an Uber.

This integration of Uber within Messenger not only allows you to hail a ride, but also share your current Uber trip with others through Messenger. You can also use the feature to pick up friends during your journey (just place your request in Messenger). Oh, and you can view all ride status updates and ride receipts in a specific Uber conversation that'll appear in your inbox.

Uber on Messenger will roll out in the US today, with "more to come soon".

Yup - but only up to $20. This deal is limited to people new to Uber.