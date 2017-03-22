What is Facebook Live, how does it work, and which devices support it?

In an attempt to rival Twitter-owned Periscope, Facebook lets mobile users broadcast live videos. Now, more than a year after introducing Facebook Live, all users can now go live from a computer.

With this functionality, Facebook is going after desktop-aimed streaming sites, such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming. Desktop streamers can broadcast from their webcam and use external hardware or streaming software, just like they can from Twitch. That means you aren't limited to one type of stream, as you can broadcast your face or things like gameplay footage and picture-in-picture videos.

Here's everything you need to know about Facebook Live, including how to broadcast from a mobile phone or desktop.

Facebook Live is a feature found on Facebook's website and in the Facebook mobile apps. With this feature, you can start a live video, and your friends and followers can watch and engage with the broadcast in real time. This feature debuted in 2015 and has slowly expanded to more platforms, with the most recent update bringing desktop users into the fold.

Launch your Facebook for iOS app

Tap "What's on your mind?" at the top of your news feed

Tap [video recorder icon] Live Video

Tap [video recorder icon] Live Video Write an optional description for your broadcast

Tap Go Live to begin your broadcast

Tap Finish when you want to end your broadcast

Launch your Facebook for Android app

Tap "What's on your mind?" at the top of your news feed

Tap Go Live

Write an optional description for your broadcast

Tap Go Live to begin your broadcast

Tap Finish when you want to end your broadcast

Go to Facebook.com using the Google Chrome web browser

Click "What's on your mind?" at the top of your News Feed

Click Live Video

Write something about your live video

Select the audience for your live video

Click Next

Click Go Live

You can go live with external hardware and even streaming software like OBS, Wirecast, or XSplit, making it easy for publishers to switch between cameras, stream PC gameplay, make how-to guides, and incorporate on-screen graphics, titles, and overlays. Facebook said you can go live directly from News Feed, your profile, or this direct link here. Here's a step-by-step guide.

To add a filter to your live video, go to the iOS or Android app to start your live broadcast, then tap the wand icon and scroll to view all filter options. You can tap any filter to select it. You'll also see the ability to draw or doodle on videos while live.

Facebook offers Live Reactions in live videos to make it "easy for your viewers to express their feelings in real time during a live broadcast."

Live Reactions features the same reactions that Facebook launched for posts in the news feed. So, you can select Love, Haha, Wow, Sad, or Angry, and then you can see those reactions animate on top of the broadcast. Live Reactions appear and disappear in real time, and when your friend reacts to your video or to a video you are both watching, you will see their profile pic and a starburst before their reaction appears.

This feature really reminds of us Periscope, as that broadcasting app lets you double tap your phone screen in order to send love/hearts (a heart will appear next to your avatar) to a broadcaster in real-time.

Similar to Periscope, Facebook Live lets you engage with broadcasters using real-time comments. Facebook said it noticed people comment 10 times more on Facebook Live videos than on regular videos. It also wants people watching the broadcast after the fact to still feel as though they're watching in the moment, so it'll replays comments as they happened during the broadcast for people watching later.

The time limit for a live video on Facebook is four hours.

You will see live videos from your friends and people you follow appear in your news feed, and you may even get a notification when a friend or people you follow start broadcasting (depending on your notification preferences). When you're watching a live video or a video that was live, you can click Subscribe to be notified the next time that account broadcasts. You can also find live videos on the Facebook Live Map.

Click in the top right and select Settings

Select Notifications on the left

Click On Facebook

Scroll down to Live Videos to make changes to live video notifications

Check out Facebook's tips and tricks guide for more handy information.