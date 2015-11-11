Facebook's Notify notification app explained: What is it and how does it work?

If you hate recieving push notifications on your lock screen, Facebook's latest app is not for you.

The app, called Notify, is all about delivering notifications directly to your lock screen. But these notifications are tailored to your interests, with the purpose of giving you at-a-glance information about the stuff you care about most. You can swipe these notifications away or tap through to read more information in detail. You can even save a notification to read later.

Here's everything we know so far about Notify, including how it works...

Notify is a new iPhone app. It delivers notifications to your lock screen. So, with a glance, you will be kept abreast of the things that interest you throughout the day. If you want to see more details from the notification, you can swipe or tap through any Notify notification to open the link in the app’s browser. At that point, you can read the full article, watch videos, or view the site.

Notify partnered with several news and content sources (such as CNN), and they each offer diffferent curated stations (like CNN Breaking News), and you can toggle on as many stations as you like to create a personal mix. Sources will push notifications to you via these stations when there are updates, and those notifications will be delivered to your lock screen.

If a notification interests you, but you're too busy to read it, just swipe on it from your lock screen to add it to your Saved Notifications list. You can then open the Notify app to access all your saved notifications as well as a handy feed of all the notifications you’ve received from Notify in the last 24 hours. You can even manage your stations from the app.

Download Notify for iOS. It's a free app.

You'll be asked to login with Facebook when you launch the app. You'll also be asked to enable notifications (that's the point of the app, after all) as well as on-location services (so Notifiy can suggest notifications for nearby weather, deals, etc, but you could skip this step).

From there, you'll need to toggle on three or more "stations" from various categories, such as news (example station: CNN), local (example station: The Weather Channel), business (example station: Bloomberg Business), and entertainment (example station: Hulu). Other categories include politics, science and tech, celeb and gossip, culture, lifestyle, travel, gaming, health, fun, and shopping and deals.

Once you've selected your stations, Notify will open and then launch a mini tutorial, in which it'll show your feed (all the notifications you've received recently from your stations), saved (interesting notifications you've saved to view later), and settings (manage your stations and more).

Every time you open Notify, you'll be brought to your feed. It's the clock icon in the top menu bar of the app. You can swipe from right on each notification in your feed to either save it, share it, or turn it off (this last option will remove the station from your list of stations). You can also tap the notification in your feed to open the link in the app’s browser.

Tap the ribbon icon in the top menu bar of the app to access your notifications that you've saved. Once again you can swipe from right on each notification under saved to share it or remove it. You can also tap it to open the link in the app's browser. Simples.

If you'd like to find more stations to add, tap the + icon on right side of the top menu bar. You'll see suggested stations based on your Facebook profile, but you can use the drop-down menu at the top to filter stations by category. You can also switch over from stations to sources to see all the stations available from a source (the source "CNN", for instance, has stations for breaking news, election 2016, etc).

To manage your stations, tap the gear icon on the left side of the top menu bar. From here you can also disable notifications altogether, send feedback, access the help center, logout, and more.

Notify is available now in the US for iPhone. There's no word yet on when it'll expand to other countries or platforms.

Check out Facebook's blog post for more details. Facebook also has a Notify website.