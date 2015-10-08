Facebook to test these six emoji instead of an actual dislike button

A few weeks after confirming it is testing a dislike button, Facebook has announced it'll begin testing a new way to react to user's status and photo updates. But it's not exactly a dislike button.

Facebook's users have long begged for a way to interact with an unpleasant post. They've asked for a dislike button, to be specific, because it'd be useful in situations where the like button might be inappropriate. During a Q&A session last month, Facebook's chief revealed the social network will finally provide users with that alternative option.



"Today is a special day because today is the day that I actually get to say we are working on it, and are very close to shipping a test of it," Mark Zuckerberg said, while explaining the upcoming feature should allow users to express emotions other than 'like'. He specifically emphasised it will also let people express empathy rather than negativity.

Many assumed that meant a dislike button was coming, though Facebook only said it was trying to get the dislike interaction down and planned to test its new feature soon. Well, now we know that Facebook hasn't made a dislike button but rather six new emoji that express different reactions, such as a scowl.

A red scowling face is just one of the new emoji. The others include an open mouth to express "wow" as well as ones for love, laughter, sadness, anger, and even a yay. All of these new reaction will be available to most Facebook users in Spain and Ireland by the end of this week and should expand to all 1.5 billion users later this year.

With these emoji, especially the angry and sad faces, users will be able to express negative emotions without being mean or bullying. Keep in mind Facebook still wants to see how people in Spain and Ireland use them. Also, the emoji will be displayed on posts as a response - similar to how the like button works - and not as a comment.

According to The New York Times, Facebook chose these six emoji by looking at the virtual stickers people used most in comments on posts. Facebook also wanted to pick sympathetic ones that people globally would understand.