A Facebook dislike button is actually happening

Some day in the not-so distant feature you will be able to interact with a negative or unpleasant post on Facebook by giving it a 'dislike', rather than a possibly-inappropriate 'like'.

According to CNBC, Facebook is finally working on a dislike button. The company's chief executive apparently revealed the news during a Q&A session, emphasising that people have asked about the dislike button for many years.

"Today is a special day because today is the day that I actually get to say we are working on it, and are very close to shipping a test of it," he said, while explaining the feature should allow users to express emotions other than 'like'.

But at the same time, he doesn't want Facebook to turn into a forum where people vote up or down on people's posts, because then it'll create a situation where someone shares a special moment that gets down-voted by others.

The 'dislike' button will therefore be a new feature that allows user to "express empathy" with their Facebook friends, such as when someone shares something that is sad or doesn't call for a 'like'. Facebook has been trying to get the dislike interaction down during the creation process and will soon begin testing the button.

Facebook expects to do a wider roller out. That's all we know for know, but stay tuned to our Facebook hub for the latest news about the company.