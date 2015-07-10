Facebook is now letting you fully customise what pops up in news feed

The news feed in Facebook is cool. But not all the time.

If you're anything like us, your news feed might be littered with bogus news stories, stupid memes, and posts you just don't care about, but in an attempt to keep you logging in and using the social network, Facebook has announced a new way for users to customise or personalise their news feed experience.

The goal is to get your news feed populated with content that matters to you. Facebook has used a ranking system to determine what order stories should appear - based on how interesting it believes they are to you, whom you tend to interact with, and what kinds of content you like and comment on.

But that system isn't perfect, so Facebook has redesigned and expanded news feed preferences in order to give you more control. You can now select which friends and pages you would like to see at the top of your feed.

You can even see a list of the top people, pages, and groups from your news feed over the past week, as well as unfollow any friend, page, or group. Facebook said it's also implemented a new way for you to find pages to follow (but it's primarily based on the pages you’ve liked in the past).

The new ways to control your news feed are coming to iOS first, but they'll also roll out to Android and desktop over the coming weeks. Keep in mind news feed preferences are located under settings.

Watch the promo video below to learn more.