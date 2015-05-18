Facebook Messenger might soon let you challenge friends to a game

It looks like you'll soon be able to open Facebook Messenger to, well, game.

Two months ago, Facebook launched the Messenger platform. It can be used to create and share content as well as enhance conversations - all without leaving the Messenger app or looking at or interacting with the traditional Facebook News Feed. You can also install and use apps within Messenger. At launch, for instance, there were over 40 apps for sending GIFs, photos, videos, audio clips, and more.

But, according to The Information, Facebook Messenger users have not only been slow to engage with the current crop of Messenger apps, but multiple third-party developers have also said it's been hard to raise awareness about their apps among users. Due to all that, Facebook is trying to get more apps on the platform and is apparently considering allowing games onto the platform as well.

Facebook has reportedly held "active conversations" with game developers, with one Facebook executive even confirming said discussions. Keep in mind nothing is set in stone yet, as Facebook hasn't announced a definitive timeline for when games might launch in Messenger's App Store.

Facebook's Messenger app is a free download on iOS, Windows Phone, and Android devices. You can also access it on the web via browsers.