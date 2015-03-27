Facebook drones are flying over the UK, to beam down internet for all
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his solar-powered drone aircrafts have begun test flights over the UK with the first flight already complete.
Facebook has been working on delivering internet to the whole world as part of its Internet.org initiative. This involved flying drones that are solar powered and can stay up in the air for months at a time. These are capable of acting like satellites delivering internet connectivity for all below.
The goal of Internet.org was initially to deliver internet access to areas of the world that don't have it, starting with less economically developed countries. Now it looks like the rest of the world is going to get Zuckerberg's brand of internet too.
The drones are wider than a Boeing 737 in wingspan yet lighter than a car and capable of flying at 60,000 feet. They were developed by Somerset-based company Ascenta which Facebook bought in 2014.
It sounds like Zuckerberg is powering ahead with his drones while little has been heard from Google which is also aiming to offer drone based internet access. It bought drone manufacturer Titan Aerospace which produces planes that can stay in the air for five years at a time.
Elon Musk's SpaceX is also in the race and wants to send up hundreds of tiny satellites to give a blanket of internet connectivity.
