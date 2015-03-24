Facebook's new TimeHop-like feature is all about nostalgia, and here's how it works

Have you ever seen TimeHop on Facebook?

It's that third-party service many of your friends - or at least the one you haven't talked to in years - use across several social networks. It can auto-post random photos or status' to show what your friends were doing on any given day in the past. Well, Facebook just gutted it.

Before we go any further, let's rewind a few years to when Facebook tested a feature called "On This Day". It didn't go anywhere at the time, but it was a lot like TimeHop and basically aggregated a feed of things you might've posted or been tagged in a year or several years earlier.

Facebook has just taken that old feature and publicly launched it for everyone to use, thus rendering TimeHop useless.

Facebook gave the following description (via a blog post published to its Newsroom hub) while explaining its new 'On This Day' feature:

"On This Day shows content from this date in the past. For example, you might see past status updates, photos, posts from friends and other things you’ve shared or been tagged in - from one year ago, two years ago, and so on."

To see your On This Day page/feed, you can do one of three things:

Click on the "On This Day" bookmark in Facebook

Search for “On This Day" through Facebook

Visit facebook.com/onthisday

Yes. Once on your 'On This Day' page, you can choose to subscribe to notifications. This will alert you when new content is available to view.

Only you will see your "On This Day" content, though you can decide to share it with friends.

You might also see your friends' "One This Day" stories in your News Feed.

Yes. You can edit and delete old posts. You can also share your content with friends.

Facebook has been testing the feature and will begin rolling out it globally on web and mobile.

For more information, visit Facebook's Help Center.