Facebook's new TimeHop-like feature is all about nostalgia, and here's how it works
Have you ever seen TimeHop on Facebook?
It's that third-party service many of your friends - or at least the one you haven't talked to in years - use across several social networks. It can auto-post random photos or status' to show what your friends were doing on any given day in the past. Well, Facebook just gutted it.
Before we go any further, let's rewind a few years to when Facebook tested a feature called "On This Day". It didn't go anywhere at the time, but it was a lot like TimeHop and basically aggregated a feed of things you might've posted or been tagged in a year or several years earlier.
Facebook has just taken that old feature and publicly launched it for everyone to use, thus rendering TimeHop useless.
What is 'On This Day'?
Facebook gave the following description (via a blog post published to its Newsroom hub) while explaining its new 'On This Day' feature:
"On This Day shows content from this date in the past. For example, you might see past status updates, photos, posts from friends and other things you’ve shared or been tagged in - from one year ago, two years ago, and so on."
Where is your 'On This Day' page?
To see your On This Day page/feed, you can do one of three things:
- Click on the "On This Day" bookmark in Facebook
- Search for “On This Day" through Facebook
- Visit facebook.com/onthisday
Does 'On This Day' send you notifications?
Yes. Once on your 'On This Day' page, you can choose to subscribe to notifications. This will alert you when new content is available to view.
Who will see your 'On This Day' content?
Only you will see your "On This Day" content, though you can decide to share it with friends.
You might also see your friends' "One This Day" stories in your News Feed.
Can you edit or share 'On This Day' content?
Yes. You can edit and delete old posts. You can also share your content with friends.
Where is 'On This Day' available?
Facebook has been testing the feature and will begin rolling out it globally on web and mobile.
Want to know more?
For more information, visit Facebook's Help Center.
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site and here’s how you can see it
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
Comments