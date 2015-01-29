Place tips is Facebook's new card-like feature that adds location-based info to News Feed

Facebook's trying something new again.

The social network has unveiled a new feature called Place tips, and it's all about showing you useful and relevant information about wherever you happened to be standing.

"From friends’ recommendations to information about the places and things that interest you, Facebook helps you connect with the world around you. To better show you this content at just the right place and time, today we’re launching a new feature called Place tips," announced Facebook in a blog post published on 29 January.

Place tips is limited to Facebook for iPhone at the moment and pops up at the top of your News Feed. Tapping on Place tips won’t post on Facebook or show where you are, but it will show you a bunch of cards that you can swipe through to see things like friends' posts and photos about the place you're currently visiting.

You'll also see information about that place, including posts from the place's Facebook page or aggregated details like popular menu items and upcoming events. The idea is that you won't ever have to leave the Facebook app while out and about or traveling, because Facebook will tell you everything you need to know.

If none of that appeals to you, simply turn off Place tips under settings or hide tips about specific places. The feature will also only work if you give Facebook permission to access your location, which is determined using cellular networks, Wi-Fi, and GPS. That said, Place tips is initially only launching in the New York City area.

Place tips should pop up when nearby Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, and JFK Airport. Facebook is also testing Place tips using Facebook Bluetooth beacons at several New York places such as Strand Book Store and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.