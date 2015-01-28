  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

20 per cent of the world's population is now on Facebook

|
CNBC 20 per cent of the world's population is now on Facebook
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

Almost 1.4 billion people are now on Facebook, the social network has confirmed.

To put that into perspective: 20 per cent of the world's population is now updating status' and liking listicles' about ways to save you time.

As for the more business-focused elements of Facebook's earnings, the company has detailed its fourth quarter, yearly results, and usage numbers. It reported 890 million daily active users, up 18 per cent compared to a year earlier, with about 1.39 billion check-ins a month.

The social network's mobile daily active users grew too, with 745 million in December, an increase of 34 per cent year-over-year, as users increasingly shift away from the desktop to surfing on mobile devices while watching television.

On the monetary side of things, nearly $3.6 billion of Facebook's $3.9 billion quarterly revenue came from advertising, and mobile advertising accounted for 69 per cent of that figure. Facebook also posted $12.5 billion in annual revenue, marking the first year it surpassed $10 billion.

"We got a lot done in 2014," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO, in a statement. "Our community continues to grow and we're making progress towards connecting the world."

Tune into Facebook's conference call at 2 PM PT to hear executives discuss the earnings.

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments