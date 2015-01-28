20 per cent of the world's population is now on Facebook

Almost 1.4 billion people are now on Facebook, the social network has confirmed.

To put that into perspective: 20 per cent of the world's population is now updating status' and liking listicles' about ways to save you time.

As for the more business-focused elements of Facebook's earnings, the company has detailed its fourth quarter, yearly results, and usage numbers. It reported 890 million daily active users, up 18 per cent compared to a year earlier, with about 1.39 billion check-ins a month.

The social network's mobile daily active users grew too, with 745 million in December, an increase of 34 per cent year-over-year, as users increasingly shift away from the desktop to surfing on mobile devices while watching television.

On the monetary side of things, nearly $3.6 billion of Facebook's $3.9 billion quarterly revenue came from advertising, and mobile advertising accounted for 69 per cent of that figure. Facebook also posted $12.5 billion in annual revenue, marking the first year it surpassed $10 billion.

"We got a lot done in 2014," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO, in a statement. "Our community continues to grow and we're making progress towards connecting the world."

Tune into Facebook's conference call at 2 PM PT to hear executives discuss the earnings.