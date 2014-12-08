You can now search for old posts on Facebook: Here's how to do it

Facebook has updated its Graph Search feature, and as part of the upgrade, you can now search for posts published on the social network.

Facebook Graph Search is a semantic search engine that debuted in beta last year. It serves up answers in natural language queries rather than a list of links. The algorithm finds information from within a user's network of friends, though it also provides additional results via Bing.

"You’ve told us the most important thing is being able to find posts you’ve seen before, and now you can," announced Facebook in a blog post. "With a quick search, you can get back to a fun video from your graduation, a news article you’ve been meaning to read..."

Starting today, US English users can now search for posts on Facebook. The update is actually rolling out and not only available to the desktop version of Facebook but also Facebook for iPhone. For more information about how to find posts, see below.

To search for anything on Facebook, click the universal search bar at the top of a page on Facebook (works on both desktop or mobile).

Type in what you're looking for and choose from the results. Start searching with keywords (example: Elyse's graduation), and you'll see a list of results including posts that mention those keywords.

You can search for posts, people, photos, places, Pages, Groups, apps, and events on Facebook. While typing, you may also see suggestions. Click on one of the suggestions to save time.

You'll still be able to use Graph Search to query phrases (example: “My friends who live in London"), and all the results, which are part of what's been shared with you, will of course be personalised and specific to you.

Searching for posts is currently available to people using Facebook in US English on a computer or a smartphone or tablet.

There's no word yet about availability for other languages and regions, but you can visit Facebook's new Search page for more information.